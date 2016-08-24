Cunningham's Colorado Peaches available at Wildcatters parking lot Friday afternoon

The good folks at Cunningham Family Orchard are back in Borger Friday, August 26 selling the sweetest, ripest peaches around. The peaches are freshly picked and sent by refrigerated truck straight to the public. The peaches go on sale at Wildcatter's Bowling Alley parking lot Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get there early before their all gone!