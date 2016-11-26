Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies at 90

Fidel Castro, the communist revolutionary who defied the U.S. and lead Cuba until 2008, has died at aged 90. His younger brother and successor as president Raul Castro announced the news on state television. Castro toppled the government in 1959, introducing a Communist revolution. He defied the U.S. for decades, surviving many assassination plots.

Throughout the Cold War, Castro was a thorn in America's side. An accomplished tactician on the battlefield, he and his small army of guerrillas overthrew the military leader Fulgencio Batista in 1959. Within two years of taking power, he declared the revolution to be Marxist-Leninist in nature and allied the island nation firmly to the Soviet Union. His actions lead thousands of Cubans to flee into exile.

Despised by his critics as much as he was revered by his followers, Castro maintained his rule through 10 U.S. presidents and survived scores of attempts on his life by the CIA.