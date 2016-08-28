Cowboys Tony Romo out indefinitely with broken bone in back

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett confirmed quarterback Tony Romo, 36, suffered a broken bone in his back during Thursday night's preseason game against the Seahawks. Romo was sacked by defensive end Cliff Avril landing awkwardly. He left the game under his own power but was unable to return. An MRI later revealed the fracture.

The injury is not season-ending and there is no timetable for his return. Romo played in just four games last season, and the Cowboys finished 4-12, last in the NFC East.

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, selected in the fourth round out of Mississippi State, will need to step up quickly to replace the oft injured Romo if the Cowboys are to make a playoff run this year.