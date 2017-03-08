Cowboys to release quarterback Tony Romo Thursday

The NFL Network announced the Cowboys are planning to release longtime quarterback Tony Romo on Thursday. Romo had anchored the Cowboys offense for years, but injuries have plagued his performance in recent years.

The emergence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott in 2017 played a role in the decision. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Prescott can be the club's starter for the next decade. As a rookie, Prescott posted one of the finest seasons for a rookie quarterback in NFL history making the Pro Bowl roster.

The decision to release Romo Thursday will save the team about $5 million, but the Cowboys will also swallow nearly $20 million in the move. The timing of the release is a treatment granted only to the league's most elite players. Romo's graceful actions during the 2017 season doubtless played a role in releasing Romo now. Romo will turn 37 years old in April.