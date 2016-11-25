Cowboys make a little history in victory over Redskins

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott accounted for two touchdowns and running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns as the Cowboys (10-1) topped the Washington Redskins (6-4-1) on Thanksgiving Day 31-26. The victory moves the Cowboys into a commanding lead in the NFC East Division race. The win also means the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC is likely to go through Dallas.

With the victory, the Cowboys extended their franchise regular-season record for consecutive victories to 10. Elliott continues to lead the NFL in rushing yards with 1,199 for the season. The Cowboys began playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1966. The first game drew a then-record crowd of 80,259 at the Cotton Bowl to watch Dallas defeat the Cleveland Browns 26-14. The Cowboys' all-time Turkey Day record is 30-18-1.

Next up for the Cowboys is a visit to Minnesota next Thursday.