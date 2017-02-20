County Commissioner Jerry Hefner announces retirement

Hutchinson County Commissioner Jerry Hefner announced he will retire effective December 31, 2018. The announcement was made during the recent Commissioner's Court in Stinnett. Hefner has served as a commissioner since April 1, 2001. His announcement was made well in advance to give those interested in running ample time to attend meetings, research the position and become familiar with its responsibilities.

County commissioners represent one of four precincts within the county. Each serves as a member of the Commissioners Court exercising broad policy-making authority such as the county's budget and tax rate, county purchases, contracts, salaries and maintenance of county roads, bridges and facilities.