Consumer confidence surges to 12-month high in August

U.S. consumer confidence reached a 12-month high in August. Strong job gains and low fuel prices more than offset uncertainty over the presidential election and weak economic growth. Monthly job growth averaged 273,000 in June and July, bouncing back resoundingly from a two-month slump. Gasoline prices have edged up this year but remain low. The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.21 a gallon nationally, according to AAA. The stock market, while volatile, is hovering near all-time highs.