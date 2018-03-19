Construction begins in North Side Addition

Construction in the neighborhood known as the North Side Addition has begun. John Hanen, owner of H&H Refractory located at 109 S. Main in Borger, explains what lead him to start development in the area was a need in the community for affordable housing. Commenting on the lack of homes in Borger, he says “many of the homes available require a lot of remodeling.”

“There's no affordable houses for working men,” he continues. Hanen who has fifteen years of experience in building homes between Arizona and New Mexico, is working on building starter homes in the area priced at around $120,000. The homes will be about 1,400 to 1,500 square feet.

The first home is well underway with complete framing and work to begin on the roof soon. Hanen plans on building 30 news homes in the area.