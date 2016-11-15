ConocoPhillips to sell assets in New Mexico and Colorado

Houston based energy giant ConocoPhillips announced the company plans to sell its assets in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado. The region, called the San Juan Basin, has been operated by the company for over 50 years with thousands of wells in the region.

The company employs approximately 500 people in the area. The sale will take place over the next two years. ConocoPhillips reported a third-quarter loss of $1.04 billion, beating Wall Street expectations. Oil closed at $45.67 a barrel in markets today down .31 percent.