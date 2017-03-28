Congressman Thornberry announces 2017 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) is now accepting entries for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all eligible high school students in the 13th Congressional District. The winner will have his or her art displayed in the United States Capitol for one year. The deadline for entries is April 18, 2017, and the winner will be announced on April 27, 2017.

The winning student will be invited to participate in the exhibition's opening celebration in Washington, D.C. this summer. Guidelines for submission can be found at www.thornberry.house.gov/art/.