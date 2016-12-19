Cold weather causes natural gas and cable service outages in Borger area

Service technicians for Texas Gas Service and Cable One worked over the weekend to repair and restore service to customers in the Bunavista, Meadowlark and portions of Borger. The Borger Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported service outages due to dangerously cold temperatures.

The Johnson Youth Center (JYC) opened as a "warming station" for persons in need. The center is located at 1201 Bulldog Blvd. in Borger. The JYC telephone number is (806) 273-0987. The American Red Cross is also on site to assist those in need. The OEM also asked residents to check in on elderly neighbors to see if they needed assistance.

Texas Gas Service provided updates and mobilized service crews from Texas and Oklahoma to help repair and restore natural gas service. Service technicians will need to enter every home in the effected areas to perform safety checks. Texas Gas Service also asked residents to leave porch lights on and secure pets.

If you smell natural gas in your home, please leave the area immediately and call Texas Gas Service at (800) 959-5325 or 911.