Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting Pampa area community blood drive Oct. 5

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is holding a Pampa area community blood drive on Wednesday, October 5. The blood drive will be at the MK Brown Civic Center located at 1100 W. Coronado Dr. Doors open at noon and the blood drive ends at 7:00 p.m. All blood types are currently needed. Each donor receives a free tee shirt and haunted house ticket too. Please remember to during a valid photo ID or past donor ID. Your donation will help support the patients of the High Plains Region, and give the gift of life to others.

For more information, please call (806) 358-4563 during normal business hours.