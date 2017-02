The public is invited to meet Drew Brassfield, the new Fritch city manager, on Monday, February 6. The public Meet and Greet is hosted by the Eagle Press and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will be at the Fritch Annex Building located at the intersection of Robey Ave. and W. Broadway St. Come out and welcome Drew to the Fritch community.