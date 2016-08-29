Charles Osgood, host of CBS News' "Sunday Morning" announces retirement

Charles Osgood, the popular and award winning host of the CBS Show 'Sunday Morning,' announced Sunday he is leaving the show after 22 years. His farewell broadcast will be on Sept. 25.

Osgood, 83, has spent nearly 50 years at CBS. His distinct voice and dapper broadcasting style made the Sunday show a weekly ritual for viewers. He took over "Sunday Morning" from Charles Kuralt in 1994.