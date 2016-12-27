Carrier Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress and writer, dies at 60

Carrier Fisher, the actress, writer and daughter of Hollywood royalty has died. She was 60. Fisher became internationally famous in her role as Princess Leia of "Star Wars" fame. She had suffered a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had been in London filming episodes of the comedy "Catastrophe."

Born in the spotlight. Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Her acting career brought international recognition. She was also a prolific writer and advocate for those dealing with addiction and mental illness. Fisher was very open about her own struggles with drug addition and depression.