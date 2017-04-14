Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center host Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt Saturday

Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will host their 4th annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue to 11:30 a.m. Don't be late. The egg hunt begins at 11:00 a.m. sharpe. Caprock is located at 900 College Ave. in Borger.

The egg hunt is divided into two age groups. Ages 0-4 will have their egg hunt at the facility gazebo. Ages 5 and up will have their egg hunt on the grounds. Children should bring their own basket. Get there early to meet the Easter Bunny. Treats and face painting are part of the fun too.

For more information or questions please call (806) 274-9600 during normal business hours.