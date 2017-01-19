BREAKING NEWS: Multiple sources confirm Christopher Garza, the suspect yesterday's shooting in Borger, is dead

Multiple sources have confirmed the suspect in yesterday's shooting in Borger is dead. Garza was sighted at 4:30 p.m. NW of Fritch in the Arroyo Verde Dr. area. Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with Garza. At 4:45 p.m. the News-Herald confirmed both an officer and Garza were injured. At 4:48 p.m. the suspect was confirmed down and secure. The area was cleared for emergency vehicle access. Shortly afterward, multiple sources confirmed Garza was dead at the scene.

The Borger News-Herald will have more coverage of today's events in the Friday edition of the newspaper.