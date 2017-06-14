BREAKING NEWS: Gunman opens fire on GOP congressional baseball practice

A gunman opened fire on a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA this morning. Several individuals, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, were injured. Scalise has served in Congress since 2008 and is the House Majority Whip. As the third-highest ranking House Republican, Scalise has a round-the-clock Capitol Police detail.

The Alexandria police chief announced five people were transported to area hospitals. According to Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), it took nearly 10 minutes for law enforcement to subdue the shooter. The team practice was their final before Thursday night's scheduled game between Republicans and Democrats at Nationals Park. The Congressional baseball game has been played since 1909 and raises money for area charities. Leaders from both parties have announced Thursday's game will go on.

Authorities have identified the suspected shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, IL. Hodgkinson was a licensed home inspector in Illinois according to public records. Hodgkinson reportedly opened fire during the baseball practice wounding Rep. Scalise, a Congressional staffer, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and two Capitol Police officers assigned to protect Scalise.

The FBI is now leading the investigation. Those who frequent the area around the baseball field where the shooting occurred said Hodgkinson had become a fixture in the neighborhood and was living out of a gym bag. Hodgkinson was taken into custody at the scene and later died of his injuries.