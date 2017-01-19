BREAKING NEWS: Garza manhunt still underway as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday

As of 11:00 a.m., the manhunt for Christopher Garza continues according to local law enforcement. Local, regional and state law enforcement agencies continue their combined efforts to apprehend Garza. As reported earlier, the suspect is wanted in connection with a earlier shooting a few days ago and yesterday's high-speed chase and shooting in Borger. Garza, who has an extensive criminal history, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Borger dispatch immediately at (806) 273-0930 or 911 in an emergency situation. Local law enforcement has scheduled a press conference at the Borger Police Department at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.