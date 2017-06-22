BREAKING NEWS: Double-A baseball set to return to Amarillo in 2019

The Elmore Sports Group announced plans to relocate their Double-A baseball franchise currently in San Antonio to Amarillo following the 2018 season. While the owners will move the San Antonio Missions AA team to Amarillo, the Missions name will remain in San Antonio. The Missions play in the Texas League and are a San Diego Padres minor league farm club.

D.G. Elmore of the Elmore Sports Group also announced there will be a naming contest for the new team and the new Amarillo team will continue play in the Texas League. The team's minor league affiliation will be decided at the end of the 2018 season. The Texas League has a long and storied tradition of producing major league stars such as Dizzy Dean, Hank Greenberg, Tony Gwynn and many others.

Amarillo city officials said the relocated team will play in a new stadium located in downtown Amarillo. Many details are still to be determined, but a budget of $45.5 million has been set for the project. The new stadium will sit on nine acres just north of South Eight Avenue to South Eighth Avenue and from South Buchanan Street to South Johnson Street. The target completion date for the new stadium is February 2019. The new Amarillo franchise will begin play in the Texas League in early April 2019.