BREAKING NEWS: Borger Homecoming Parade postponed until Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Borger's annual high school Homecoming Parade has been postponed until Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. Organizer's announced the parade line-up begins at 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Cornerstone Christian Church located at 10th & Main St. The parade theme this year features Borger Spirit/Brick by Brick program.

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. sharp heading south down Main St. The parade turns west at Third Ave., then south on McGee St. towards the Borger High School. A pep rally immediately follows the parade at Tex Hanna Gym on the Borger High School campus. The public is invited to set-up chairs along the route, enjoy the annual parade and attend the pep rally. Come out and show your support for the Borger Bulldogs!