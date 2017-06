Need your car or truck washed and want to support Boy Scouts? Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Borger's Boy Scout Troop 113 will have a car wash fundraiser at O'Reilly's Auto Parts. O'Reilly's Auto Parts is located at 215 N. Cedar St. in Borger. Your donation will help support the many needs of the boys. Come out and support a worthy cause!