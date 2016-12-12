Boy Scout Troop 113 holds Christmas present wrapping fundraiser Monday, Dec. 12

Need help wrapping your Christmas presents this year? Borger's Boy Scout Troop 113 is holding a Christmas present wrapping fundraiser Monday, December 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Organizers can pick up your gifts or you can drop them off at 206 Jefferson St. The proceeds raised benefit the Boy Scouts.

For more information or pick up requests, please call Kris at (806) 626-8833 or Shelley at (806) 335-0430.