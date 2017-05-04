Borger's Ty Blewett to play Ryan Palmer Junior Invitational

Borger High School senior Ty Blewett received an invitation to play in the Ryan Palmer Junior Invitational. Only the top high school golfers in the Amarillo-area receive invites each year. Blewett is the District 1-4A district champion. He finished his senior season as runner-up in five events. Blewett is coached by Seth Hall.

The 36 hole, two day tournament is this weekend. Saturday's round is scheduled on the Tascosa Course of the Tascosa Golf Club starting at 2:00 p.m. Sunday's round will be played at the Amarillo Country Club starting at 8:00 a.m.

The invitational is sponsored by the Ryan Palmer Foundation. Ryan Palmer is a Amarillo native and three time PGA Tour winner.