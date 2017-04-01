Borger's St. John's Catholic Church hosts annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser Sunday

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church hosts their 62nd annual Italian Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Sunday, April 2. The fundraising event will be held at the St. John Church Auditorium located at 201 St. John Rd. in Borger. Dinner service starts at 11:00 a.m. and continues to 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

Members of the Knights of Columbus and several ladies will help prepare and serve the dinner. Organizer's expect to serve between 2,500 and 3,000 meals this year based on past experience. Both dine in and takeout are available. Ticket prices are $9 for adults and $5 for children.