Borger's Opportunity Center celebrates 50 years of local service

Gwyn Scott and Lida Whitehead helped guests celebrate at the event.

The Opportunity Center has served area locals for five decades. The center is located at 930 Illinois St. in Borger. Staff members served punch and treats for guests Wednesday afternoon. "It's a great milestone," said Director Lida Whitehead. "Our facility is a type of activity center for our senior citizens and we do a noon meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. We do home delivered meals too." The center offers other activities and a nice place to relax and socialize. For more information about the center's programs, call (806) 274-2802 during normal business hours.