Borger's Opportunities Center to hold fall beans & cornbread fundraiser Saturday

Borger's Opportunities Center is set to host their annual fall beans and cornbread fundraiser Saturday, October 14. The fundraiser starts at 5:00 p.m. and continues to 7:00 p.m. featuring homemade beans & cornbread. Adult dinners cost $6 each and $4 for children 6 and under. The event includes a bake sale too. The Opportunities Center is located at 930 Illinois St.

The community is encouraged to come and support a wonderful local organization and enjoy a great meal too. For more information call 274-2802 during normal business hours.