Borger's Homecoming Parade tapped for Monday, Sept. 26

The Borger High School Homecoming Parade starts at 7:00 p.m. tonight. The parade is themed to the Wizard of Oz. The parade line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Cornerstone Christian Church parking lot located at 10th and Main St.

Once the parade begins, it will head south down Main St. At Third Ave. the parade turns west, then south on McGee St. heading towards the Borger High School. A pep rally immediately follows the parade. The public is invited to set-up chairs along the route and enjoy the annual parade.