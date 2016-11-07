Borger's annual Christmas Parade coming Monday, Dec. 5
By:
Tom Hinde
Monday, November 7, 2016
BORGER, TX
Borger's annual Christmas Parade will be Monday, December 5. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The parade route is from Grand St. following along South Main St. ending at 7th and Main St. The Borger Chamber of Commerce will award cash prizes for the best parade entries. The register your parade entry visit the Chamber of Commerce during normal business hours. For more information, please call (806) 274-2211.
