Borger's Annual Beach Bash Saturday in downtown Borger

The Borger Downtown Merchants Association (DMA) host their 29th Annual Beach Bash in downtown Borger on Saturday, June 3. It's a great time for food, family and fun. Beach Bash always features a variety of vendors, festivities and tournaments.

This year's Beach Bash includes volleyball and basketball tournaments, plenty of kiddo activities including a water slide, bounce house, face painting and more. The DMA will have Ping Pong Ball Drops at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by All About Music and Smokey Binion Jr.

The Friends of the Hutchinson County Museum (HCHM) are sponsoring a car show this year. All types of vehicles are invited. Registration is requested but not required. The first 20 vehicles registered receive a free souvenir dash plate. Trophies will be awarded for three categories including vintage prior to 1950, 1951-2000 and contemporary 2001-current. To register your vehicle contact Lynn Hopkins at (806) 273-0130 or by email at lynnhopkins@hutchinsoncnty.com.

For more information, please contact Mikes Scales at (806) 273-7524 or Jamie Neumann at (806) 464-5200. Save the date, and explore all Beach Bash has to offer in downtown Borger this Saturday.