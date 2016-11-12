Borger's Altrusa Club holds Fall Craft Show and Flea Market Saturday and Sunday

The Altrusa Club of Borger is holding their Fall Craft Show and Flea Market on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Admission is free. The event is at the Borger Dome just of Wilson St. Hours are Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Handcrafted items, jewelry, leather goods and much, much more will be for sale. All the proceeds raised from the show benefit needy children, teens and senior citizens in our community. Altrusa Concessions will also be selling sandwiches, desserts, beans and cornbread, taco salad and refreshments too. Stop by for lunch.