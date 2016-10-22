Borger Rotary Club celebrates World Polio Day on Oct. 24

Monday, October 24 is World Polio Day. Before Rotary Clubs across the world took on the task of polio eradication, over 350,000 people, mostly children, were paralyzed by polio every year.

Today, 31 years after Rotary launched the PolioPlus program, the disease is found in just a very few countries. Only 74 cases of the disease occurred globally in 2015 and only about a quarter as many during the first seven months of 2016.

It's an exciting time as the world may soon witness polio eradication.