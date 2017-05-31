Borger police search for suspect in fatal shooting in downtown Borger

Late Tuesday evening police responded to a shooting outside Jackpot Junction located at 516 N. Main St. in downtown Borger. Officers found Quincy Jescenus Lang, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. Lang was taken to Golden Plains Community Hospital and later died of his injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, the Borger police are seeking Haley Anne Dunn, 18, in connection with the fatal shooting. Dunn is described as a white female, 5' 4" tall. According to witnesses an exchange between Dunn and Lang escalated. Dunn allegedly pointed a gun at Lang firing one shot which struck Lang.

A warrant charging Dunn with 2nd degree manslaughter has been issued. Dunn also has an active felony arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on Dunn's location is asked to call Borger dispatch at (806) 273-0930.