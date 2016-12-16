Borger police and sheriff's office raid local casino operation

The Borger Police Department (BPD) and Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office raided a gaming parlor Wednesday night in Borger. The warrant was executed at 601 N. Florida St. in Borger around 7:00 p.m. This isn't the first time law enforcement has targeted the address.

Officers seized computers, gambling machines and cash during the raid. Two individuals were arrested as part of the investigation. Jeanne Sue Ellis, 42 of Borger was charged with gambling promotion. Kimberly Ann Hastings, 46 also of Borger, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Promotion of illegal gambling and paying cash prizes at a gaming parlor is illegal in Texas.