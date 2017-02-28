Borger Lions hold annual chili supper fundraiser Mar. 2

The Borger Lions Club is hosting their annual chili supper fundraiser Thursday, March 2. The annual event was a tradition for many years in Borger. Each year in March the Lions served up hot, fresh made chili. The event helped raise funds to assist the group's continuing efforts to serve the Borger community.

The chili supper begins at 11:00 a.m. and continues to 7:00 p.m. at the Borger Church of Christ. The church is located at 1100 Bulldog Blvd. Tickets are $8 each. You can buy your ticket(s) at the door or buy tickets in advance from Lions Club members. The Borger News-Herald and other businesses will be selling tickets too.