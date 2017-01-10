Borger Lions Club to hold annual Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant March 4

Organizers for the annual Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant announced this year's pageant is set for Saturday, March 4. The pageant's primary sponsor is the Borger Lions Club. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Frank Phillips College Fine Arts Auditorium in Borger. Contestant categories are Little Miss ages 4 through 2nd grade. The Junior Miss category is 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Young Miss are grades 6th,7th and 8th grades. Miss Tri City are grades 9 through 12.

To register or for more information, please contact Yadi Rodriguez at (806) 886-1238.