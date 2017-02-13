Borger ISD hires new head football coach
By:
Tom Hinde
Monday, February 13, 2017
BORGER, TX
The Borger Independent School District reached into the ranks of the Levelland, TX High School coaching staff to hire its new head football coach. The new head coach is Brian Coker. Coker has been the defensive coordinator at Levelland. He brings 17 years of coaching experience to the Bulldog sideline.
Coker is originally from Midlothian, TX. This is his first head coaching opportunity. He begins his duties immediately.
