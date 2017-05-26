Borger ISD begins Summer Food Service Program June 5

The Borger ISD Summer Food Service Program will be providing meals for children and teens this summer. The program, funded by the USDA, provides free meals to all children ages 18 and younger. Free meal service begins Monday, June 5 and continues through Tuesday, July 25.

The free, nutritious meals are available Monday through Friday. Lunch meals are scheduled at the Crockett/Gateway Elementary School starting at 11:20 a.m. An afternoon snack is also scheduled at the school starting at 2:20 p.m. The cafeteria is located just off S. Florida St.

For more information, please contact the Borger ISD Child Nutrition Department at 273-1007. To find a summer meal program outside of Borger near you visit summerfood.org.