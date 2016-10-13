Borger hosts rival Pampa in district battle Friday night

The Borger Bulldogs will open district play Friday night as they host their old rival Pampa. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Tickets can still be purchased at the Business Office of the Borger ISD Administration Building, 200 East Ninth Street. Both reserved seats and general admission student & adults tickets are available. For game results see this weekend's sports section of the Borger News-Herald.