Borger Homecoming Parade set for Thursday evening

Borger's High School Homecoming Parade is set for Thursday, September 28. Organizer's announced the parade line-up begins at 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Cornerstone Christian Church located at 10th & Main St. The parade kicks-off at 6:00 p.m. This year's parade theme features Borger Spirit/Brick by Brick program.

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. sharp heading south down Main St. The parade turns west at Third Ave., then south on McGee St. towards the Borger High School. A pep rally immediately follows the parade at Tex Hanna Gym on the Borger High School campus. The public is invited to set-up chairs along the route, enjoy the annual parade and attend the pep rally. Come on out and show your Bulldog Spirit!

For questions, please contact Jessica Washer at (806) 570-7174 or by email at jessica.washer@borgerisd.net.