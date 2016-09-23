Borger Homecoming Parade set for Monday night

The Borger Homecoming Parade is set for 7:00 p.m. Monday night.

The parade will start at the parking lot of Cornerstone Church and travel down Main Street to Third.

From Third, the parade will turn onto McGee, ending at the high school parking lot. A pep rally will follow in the Tex Hanna Gym.

Support our Borger Bulldogs by cheering them on for Homecoming 2016 on Monday night.

GO BULLDOGS!