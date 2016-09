Need your car or truck washed this weekend? Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Borger High School Band is holding a car wash fundraiser at Splish-Splash Car Wash. Splish-Splash Car Wash is located at 207 N. Cedar St. in Borger. Your donation will help fund the band's Pink Out shirt drive supporting Ms. Shannon Mears.