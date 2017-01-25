Borger Football Boosters hold banquet; announce raffle fundraiser winners

The Borger High School Football Booster Club held their annual banquet Tuesday evening. The banquet, catered by Great Western Dining, honored players, cheerleaders and the team trainer for their efforts this past season. The boosters also installed new officers.

During the banquet the winning tickets were pulled for the recently conducted fundraiser to support the booster clubs efforts. Horacio Lujan won the $750 Black Rock Powder Company gift certificate. Tel Walden won the $500 Walmart gift card. James Marrs won the $500 Ace Hardware gift card. The boosters conducted the fundraiser with assistance from the Borger Lions Club.