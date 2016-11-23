Borger Fitness Club hosts second annual 5K Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day morning

The Borger Fitness Club (BFC) hosts their second annual 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day morning. Check in begins at 7:00 a.m. at the BFC located at 430 N. Main St. The fun 5K run/walk starts at 8:00 a.m. You can still participate. Registration is $30 the morning of the event. Bring the whole family and start your Thanksgiving festivities off with a fun community run/walk.

Call the BFC at (806) 275-9264 for more information.