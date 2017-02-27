Borger Fire Department hosts ribbon cutting for recently remodeled station Mar. 1

The Borger Fire Department station remodel was recently completed. To celebrate its completion, Fire Chief Bob Watson and his team will host a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to the event. Members of the fire department will conduct tours, and a BBQ lunch will be served.

The Borger Fire Department serves the City of Borger and outlying areas in a total response area of over 450 square miles. The Borger Fire Station is located at 200 N. Cedar St. For more information, please call the station at 273-3259. Come out and celebrate will with our local firefighters.