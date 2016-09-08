Borger Elks to host First Responder Appreciation Dinner Sept. 10

Borger's Elks Lodge #1581 invites all Hutchinson County first responders and their families to an appreciation dinner Saturday, September 10. The dinner will be served from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Borger Elks Lodge located at 200 Opal St.

The spaghetti dinner is free for first responders and their families. The public is invited to enjoy dinner too. The price is $7.00 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. State Senator Kel Seliger will be the evening's honored guest with a special tribute to fallen officers at 7:00 p.m.