Borger Downtown Merchants hosting Hometown Christmas

Borger's Downtown Merchants will be hosting Hometown Christmas tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Not only will shoppers find great deals, but there will also be Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies, and Christmas nostalgia.

Horse drawn carriage rides around Main Street will be the featured event of the evening and the Downtown Merchants Association encourages couples to come enjoy the night, relax, and finish up your Christmas shopping.