Borger Downtown Merchant's hold annual Christmas Open House Sunday, Nov. 20
By:
Tom Hinde
Sunday, November 20, 2016
BORGER, TX
The holiday season officially opens in downtown Borger Sunday, November 20. The Downtown Merchant's Association is celebrating their annual Christmas Open House from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Santa Claus arrives at 2:00 p.m. too. Downtown merchants will be serving refreshments and feature lots of special sales offers just in time for Christmas shopping. Bring the youngsters and young-at-heart to meet Santa and pose for pictures too!
Category: