Borger Downtown Merchants Association set Spring Moonlight Madness for Apr. 7

The Borger Downtown Merchants Association (DMA) announced Spring Moonlight Madness will be held Friday, April 7. The event will be themed to Easter and feature an egg drop, music and, of course, the famous poker run offering visitors a chance to exciting prizes from participating DMA businesses. Moonlight Madness kicks-off at 6:00 p.m. and continues to 10:00 p.m. Participating businesses will features special sales and contests too. The City of Borger will close the 500 block of N. Main St. during the event.

Keep checking back for more details. For more information, please contact DMA President Mike Scales during normal business hours at (806) 273-7524 or by email at mlscales@sbcglobal.net.