Borger Community Blood Drive today from noon to 7:00 p.m.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in Borger on Thursday, February 2. The blood drive will be at the Union Hall located at 111 E. Coolidge. Doors open at noon and the drive concludes at 7:00 p.m. Please bring photo ID to donate. All blood types are needed. Every donor receives a free "Proud Blood Donor" tee shirt.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call (806) 331-8800 during normal business hours. Your donation gives the give of life to others!